

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After serving for two and a half years as an astute presidential spokesperson, Donald Trump's Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House.



Her surprise departure was announced by Trump on Twitter Thursday.



'Our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,' he tweeted.



He described Sanders as 'a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job.'



'I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done,' Trump said indicating her potential run for the Governor of Arkansas.



Later at a White House event, Trump poured more words of praise on Sanders.



'She's tough but she's good. She's great. And she's going to be leaving the service of her country and she's going to be going - I guess you could say the private sector but I hope she's going - she comes from a great state, Arkansas. That's a state I won by a lot, so I like it. We love Arkansas. She's going to be going back to Arkansas with her great family. Her husband is fantastic,' Trump said while delivering remarks on Second Chance Hiring.



Speaking at the occasion, Sanders said it has been the honor of a lifetime to have had the opportunity to serve the country 'and particularly to work for this President.'



She said she will continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the President and his agenda.



Sanders told reporters that she hoped to spend more time with her school-age children this summer.



The 36-year-old daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is the longest serving member of President Donald Trump's volatile communications team.



She acted as a tough defender of Trump while answering highly critical questions from members of the media during press conferences.



She used to hold regular interaction with journalists at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House earlier, but with Trump setting his own narrative on Twitter and in his frequent remarks on camera, Sanders reduced the frequency of facing the reporters later.



