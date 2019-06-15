sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 15.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

207,40 Euro		-0,20
-0,10 %
WKN: 840400 ISIN: DE0008404005 Ticker-Symbol: ALV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIANZ SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,93
207,69
11:04
207,20
207,55
14.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIANZ SE
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIANZ SE207,40-0,10 %