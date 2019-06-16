

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco (SRP.L) has made at least two attempts to merge with its bigger outsourcing rival Babcock, a deal that would create a 4 billion pounds defence giant, The Sunday Times reported.



According to the report, Serco made a preliminary approach late last year. Serco's Chairman Roy Gardner contacted his counterpart at Babcock, Mike Turner, who rejected the bid.



The report also said Serco returned with a more detailed proposal for an all-share merger in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX