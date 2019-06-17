

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.'s (BA) Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the company made a 'mistake' in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes killed 346 people. He promised transparency as the company works to get the grounded plane back in flight.



Boeing believed that the light was operational on all the jets, when it began delivering the Max to airlines in 2017. But after the Max began flying that year, Boeing engineers learned that the warning light would work only if a carrier had purchased a separate cockpit indicator.



Most Max customers, including Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, did not buy the separate indicator. That left many airlines without a functional warning light.



Preliminary investigations suggested that problems with angle-of-attack sensors contributed to the crashes of two jets, a Lion Air flight last October and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March.



