

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the latest product recalls, some varieties of Ragu pasta sauces have been recalled for fear of containing fragments of plastic, while the ongoing E. coli outbreak has affected the Pillsbury flour.



Mizkan America Inc., which announced the voluntary recall of Ragu pasta sauces, said it has not received reports of consumer injuries, but it is out of 'an abundance of caution'. The company urged the customers of recalled sauces to discard them and not consume.



The recalled Ragu sauces include certain Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, Old World Style Traditional, and Old World Style Meat sauces. All these sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8. The company asked the consumers to look for a code on the jars' yellow cap, and the jars' Best Use By dates, to check if the product is recalled.



Further, Hometown Food Company initiated the recall of two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour, manufactured by ADM Milling Co. The company noted that about 4,620 cases of impacted flour were distributed to a limited number of retailers and distributors across 10 states. The Pillsbury flour bags can be returned to retailers for replacement coupons.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC announced that several brands and types of flour have been recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli. The CDC asked the consumers not to use the recalled products. The CDC further said the investigation is ongoing and the FDA is working to determine whether any other recall is needed related to the E. coli outbreak.



The CDC reported that seventeen people were infected with the outbreak of E. coli, reported from eight states, with three hospitalizations. As per epidemiologic and laboratory evidence, flour is a likely source of this outbreak.



The CDC also warned against eating raw dough, noting that any flour or raw eggs used to make dough or batter might be contaminated with harmful germs.



Last week, King Arthur Flour had initiated a recall of select bags of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, and Aldi in late May recalled its Baker's Corner All-Purpose Flour, both linked to the E. coli outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX