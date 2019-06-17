

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday positive results from the interim analysis of the Phase III ASCEND trial at the European Hematology Association or EHA Annual Congress in Amsterdam.



The detailed results demonstrated that Calquence (acalabrutinib) significantly prolonged the time patients live without disease progression in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or CLL.



The ASCEND trial compared Calquence with the physician's choice of rituximab combined with idelalisib or IdR or bendamustine or BR in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL.



The company noted that an encouraging 88% of patients on Calquence remained free of disease progression after 12 months, compared to 68% of patients on rituximab combined with idelalisib or bendamustine.



José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D said, 'These data, along with our recent positive results from the Phase III ELEVATE-TN trial in previously-untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, will serve as the foundation for regulatory submissions later this year.'



