

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in May amid a fall in exports and a rise in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Trade surplus fell to NOK 11.34 billion in May from NOK 16.68 billion in the same period last year. In April, trade surplus was 17.25 billion.



Exports declined 3.2 percent year-on-year in May and imports grew 4.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, exports fell 2.6 percent in May and imports rose 6.0 percent.



The trade deficit of mainland Norway widened to NOK 24.39 billion in May from NOK 22.04 billion in the previous month.



