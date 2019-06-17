

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after Lufthansa lowered its profit forecast for 2019, citing market-wide overcapacities amid growing competition.



The benchmark DAX was down 11 points at 12,085 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Lufthansa plunged more than 12 percent after signalling a weak outlook.



Allianz SE edged up slightly. The insurer said it has invested $384 million for a 49 percent stake in an office condominium in New York's 30 Hudson Yards office building.



Deutsche Bank rallied nearly 2 percent. The bank plans to create a 50 billion euro 'bad bank' that would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros, according to the Financial Times.



