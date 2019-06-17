

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday as investors looked forward to a slew of central bank meetings this week for fresh hints on the interest rate outlook.



The U.S. Federal meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with investors expecting another dovish shift in U.S. monetary policy.



The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its massive stimulus program on June 20 and signal its readiness to ramp up monetary support if necessary.



The latest decision on U.K. interest rates will be unveiled on Thursday, with officials expected to keep policy unchanged.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points or 0.21 percent at 5,379 after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.



Banks were moving up on expectations the central banks will be more dovish on interest rates to support markets.



BNP Paribas rose 0.7 percent, Credit Agricole advanced 0.8 percent and Societe General edged up 0.4 percent.



