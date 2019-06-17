

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Issues with Target's check-out system were reported on Saturday, that continued with customers complaining difficulties to make payment for the second day on Sunday.



On Saturday, the system failure for almost two hours had caused customers to wait in long ques in stores nationwide.



The company had attributed the temporary outage to an internal technology issue, saying there was no data or security breach, and no guest information was compromised.



In a tweet earlier on Saturday, the company had responded to the issue, noting that it was working as quickly as possible to get that fixed. The retail giant also apologized for the inconvenience.



Following this, the retailer said cash registers were fully back online, and that guests could make the purchases again in all stores.



Meanwhile, on late Sunday, CNBC reported that Target customers were continuing to face issues while checking out. Many customers tweeted that card readers at the stores were not working and that they had to make payment in cash.



Quoting a Target spokesperson, the report said the company was not able to process card payments at some stores for about 90 minutes after its payment processor, NCR, at one of its data centers experienced issues.



The spokesperson reportedly said, 'Although this was unrelated to Saturday's issue, we know many guests had a frustrating shopping experience in our stores this weekend. For that, we are truly sorry. We never want to disappoint any guests and we're working tirelessly to ensure these issues don't happen again.'



