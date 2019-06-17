

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks might open higher on Monday.



Empire State Manufacturing Survey, Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June are the major economic announcements today.



Investors are waiting for the Fed's monetary policy decision scheduled on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 39 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 25.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq underperformed its counterparts, ending the session down 40.47 points or 0.5 percent at 7,796.66. The Dow edged down 17.16 points or 0.1 percent to 26,089.61 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.66 points or 0.2 percent to 2,886.98.



On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 10.00, while it grew 17.8 in the prior month.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 67, slightly up from previous month.



Treasury International Capital for April will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Foreign demand for long-term U.S. securities were a deficit of $28.4 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares ended on a firm note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2 percent to 2,887.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4 percent to finish at 27,227.16.



Japanese shares ended fractionally higher. The Nikkei average inched up 7.11 points to 21,124 while the broader Topix index ended 0.45 percent lower at 1,539.74.



Australian shares edged lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 23.10 points or 0.35 percent to 6,530.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 24.20 points or 0.36 percent at 6,609.40.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 13.46 points or 0.25 percent, the German DAX is climbing 5.80 points or 0.05 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 6.35 points or 0.09 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 4.05 points or 0.04 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.13 percent.



