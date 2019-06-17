

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing co. (BA) said Monday that it signed agreements with international Airlines Group or IAG to provide services for IAG's British Airways, including parts for the airline's Airbus A320 family and its Boeing 777 fleet.



As per the deal, Boeing and its partners will own, manage, and maintain a global exchange inventory of parts for British Airways's A320 and A320neo aircraft.



British Airways also signed a deal for three Landing Gear Exchanges for its 777 fleet. Operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.



In addition, Boeing and IAG held a deferred ceremonial signing to celebrate its order for 18 777X airplanes. Earlier this year, IAG placed firm orders for 18 777-9 aircraft and 24 options for British Airways.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX