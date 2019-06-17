

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting spree at a graduation party in Philadelphia Sunday night.



Reports quoting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the gunman stormed the party that was being held in a park in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood, and started firing at the crowd of 60.



Ross said that four of the victims were aged between 15 and 17, who suffered wounds to their legs.



A 24-year-old man succumbed to his gunshot wounds after being brought to a hospital.



Nobody has been arrested yet in connection with the incident.



