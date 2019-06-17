

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corp. (PPL), one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector, announced Monday the promotion of Vincent Sorgi to President and Chief Operating Officer. He will report to William Spence, who will continue to serve as PPL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Sorgi succeeds Spence as the president. Spence has been chairman and CEO since 2012 in addition to serving as PPL's President since 2011.



In his new role, Sorgi will lead execution of PPL's long-term growth strategy and be responsible for the overall operational performance of PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities in the U.S. and the U.K. The heads of PPL's U.K., Pennsylvania and Kentucky regulated utility businesses, along with the head of PPL's renewables and distributed energy resources business, will report directly to Sorgi.



Sorgi is a 25-year veteran of the utility industry who has served as PPL's Chief Financial Officer since June 2014.



The company also named Joseph Bergstein Jr. as senior vice president and CFO. Bergstein, who served as Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development & Planning since 2018, and previously as Treasurer from 2016 to 2018, will report directly to Spence.



He will be responsible for PPL's accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, risk management and investor relations functions.



All the changes are effective July 1, 2019.



