

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS is planning to invest $10 million to create awareness among youth against the ill effects of e-cigarette. Over a period of next five year, the foundation would invest $50 million, aiming to achieve 'nation's first tobacco-free generation.'



The 'Be The First' campaign will also partner with American Cancer Society and Truth Initiative to award grants to U.S. college and universities for the Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative. The target is for 100 percent smoke and tobacco free campuses.



According to Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer of CVS Health, the progress that the country made in restricting smoking in the last two decades is threatened by extended use of e-cigarettes.



A survey in 2018 to find the use of tobacco among youth revealed that 78 percent of high schoolers are using e-cigarettes. Almost 48 percent of middle schoolers are addicted to battery operated electronic device used for 'vaping.' The number of students using e-cigarette surged to 3.6 million in 2018, compared to the previous year.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around 3200 children under 18 are initiated to smoking everyday, while almost 580 stick to that habit of daily smoking.



