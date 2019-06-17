

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Lyrics website Genius Media Group Inc. has accused Google of copying some song lyrics directly from its website without permission, for the tech giant's search results.



Genius told the Wall Street Journal that it is seeing falling traffic for the past several years as Google has been publishing lyrics in search pages on its own platform, with some of them lifted directly from the Genius website. Genius uses Google's search engine to direct music lovers to its website.



Genius reportedly said complaint with Google has been there for years and it has shown the tech giant 'irrefutable evidence' of lyrics being copied from directly its website.



Founded in 2009, Genius' original name was Rap Genius after it started as a 'platform for annotating clever rap lyrics.'



Over the years, Genius has expanded to include other forms of media such as pop, literature and an annotation-embedded platform. The company currently has more than 25 million songs, albums, artists, and annotations.



In response to the allegations, Google told the WSJ that it licenses the content from a third party, LyricFind Inc.



Google reportedly said it takes data quality and creator rights very seriously and holds its licensing partners accountable to the terms of their agreement. LyricFind is said to have denied that it took the lyrics from Genius.



The complaint comes as reports indicate that federal regulators will begin investigation of the market dominance of some of the largest technology companies.



The U.S. Justice Department has agreed to handle potential antitrust investigations related to Google and iPhone maker Apple, while the Federal Trade Commission will oversee investigations of Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.



