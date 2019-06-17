

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSK, CMCSA) unveiled a feature that will help people suffering from disabilities to control their television using their eyes.



Xfinity X1 eye control gives people with physical disabilities like spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the ability to navigate television through their eyes. It is a web-based remote for tablets and computers that pairs with an existing eye gaze system. ALS is a neurological disease that weakens muscles. At present there is no effective treatment for this.



Thanks to Xfinity X1 eye control, viewers can change the channel, set a recording, search for a show and more, all using their eyes. They will also be able to use voice commands, Comcast said in a statement.



