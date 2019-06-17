

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Carole Ghosn, wife of the jailed former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, has appealed to President Donald Trump to use his good offices to press Japan for a fair trial for her husband.



Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November over allegations that he under-reported his salary and transferred personal investment losses to Nissan.



Ghosn is awaiting trial on charges of financial crimes relating to his handling of the Nissan-Renault alliance.



In an interview to BBC, Carole said that she hasn't been able to speak to her husband since his arrest.



'I'd like President Trump to speak to Prime Minister Abe about fair trial conditions, to let me speak to my husband and also to respect his presumption of innocence until proven guilty,' Carole told the BBC's Michelle Fleury.



Both the leaders are set to meet at a G20 world leaders summit in Tokyo during June 28-29.



Ghosn, who holds citizenship of three nations, was first arrested in November and later released before being rearrested several times over new allegations.



Carole, who already sought support for her husband from the US, French governments, plans to go to Brazil to appeal to its President Jair Bolsonaro for help.



The 52-year-old Lebanese rejected suggestions that she was implicated in her husband's alleged financial crimes.



