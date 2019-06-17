

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks continue to see modest strength in mid-day trading on Monday after showing an early move to the upside. Buying interest has remained somewhat subdued, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq is showing a notable advance after underperforming last Friday.



Currently, the major averages all remain in positive territory. While the Nasdaq is up 50.02 points or 0.6 percent at 7,846.68, the Dow is up 56.84 points or 0.2 percent at 26,146.45 and the S&P 500 is up 5.94 points or 0.2 percent at 2,892.92.



The strength on Wall Street seems to reflect optimism the Fed will signal a near-term interest rate cut when announcing its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



Most economists expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged but make changes to its accompanying statement pointing to an openness to cutting rates in the near future.



CME Group's FedWatch tool currently indicates just a 19.2 percent chance the Fed will cut rates this week but a 70.1 percent chance for a rate cut next month.



Recent indications the U.S.-China trade dispute is contributing to a slowdown in U.S. economic growth has led to speculation the Fed may cut rates, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pledging to act 'as appropriate' to sustain the expansion.



Disappointing economic data seems to have reinforced the optimism about a potential rate cut, as the New York Fed released a report before the start of trading showing a sharp downward turn in regional manufacturing activity in June.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to a negative 8.6 in June from a positive 17.8 in May, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to drop to a positive 10.0.



With the much record-setting monthly decrease, the general business conditions index recorded its first negative reading in over two years.



A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed an unexpected pullback in homebuilder confidence in the month of June.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 64 in June after jumping to 66 in May. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 67.



'While demand for single-family homes remains sound, builders continue to report rising development and construction costs, with some additional concerns over trade issues,' said NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde.



Sector News



Biotechnology stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index surging up by 2.4 percent. With the jump, the index has reached its best intraday level in over a month.



Within the biotech sector, shares of Array BioPharma (ARRY) are soaring by 55.1 percent after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by drug giant Pfizer (PFE) in a deal valued at $11.4 billion.



Considerable strength also remains visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent spike by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



Oilfield services company C&J Energy (CJ) is leading the sector higher after announcing a merger with rival Keane Group (FRAC).



Natural gas and networking stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves on the day.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K'.s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher over the course of the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 2.080 percent.



