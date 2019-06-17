

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with investors largely making cautious moves. Some of the markets in the region stayed positive right through the session, but gains were just marginal in the end.



Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sometime soon and several central banks across the globe will also likely announce additional stimulus to boost growth supported the markets.



Apart from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down marginally. Among the major markets in Europe, France ended on a firm note with its benchmark CAC 40 rising 0.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.16% and the German DAX ended 0.09% down. Switzerland's SMI edged up by 0.04%.



Bank stocks were in demand. Shares of airliners declined sharply after Lufthansa issued a profit warning.



Lufthansa shares plunged almost 12%. In France, Air France KLM tumbled by about 4%. U.K.'s EasyJet also shed more than 4%. Ryanair Holdings too declined sharply.



Airbus Group shares moved up by over 2%.



Among the stocks in the banking space, Standard Chartered, Barclays, HSBC and Deutsche Bank ended with solid gains. Royal Bank of Scotland moved higher after the group said it would make around 400 million pound sterlings from its Saudi bank merger.



Auto stocks turned in a mixed performance. Renault and Peugeot closed modestly higher, while Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler closed on a weak note.



Shares of construction, services and property group Kier tumbled on news it plans to cut around 1,200 jobs and sell non-core activities such as Kier Living, Property, Facilities Management and Environmental Services.



In trade-related news, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reportedly told CNBC that President Donald Trump is is 'perfectly happy' to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports of the two superpowers fail to agree a deal.



Ross also said that Trump is giving 'very serious thought' to slapping tariffs on all auto imports, including those from the European Union.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX