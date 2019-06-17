

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus on Monday announced the launch of A321XLR, the longest range single-aisle airliner.



The company claims the airliner brings down fuel bur per seat by 30% than previous-generation competitor aircraft. Starting from 2023, the aircraft will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm, 15% more than the A321LR and with the same unbeatable fuel efficiency.



The new airliner will allow airlines to operate a lower-cost single-aisle aircraft on longer and less heavily traveled routes.



The A321XLR's cabin will offer seats in all classes with the same high-comfort as on long-haul widebody aircraft, Airbus claims.



