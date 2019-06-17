

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) on Monday responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, District of New York, saying that she is wrong in her facts and that the company pays its workers at least $15 per hour plus full benefits.



Amazon tweeted, '@AOC is just wrong. Amazon is a leader on pay at $15 min wage + full benefits from day one. We also lobby to raise federal min wage.'



Cortez had previously accused that the online retail giant paid just 'starvation wages' to its warehouse workers.



In ABC News' 'This Week' on Sunday about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Ocasio-Cortez said whether Bezos is a billionaire is less of a concern to her as the company's policies impact Amazon warehouse workers.



Ocasio-Cortez said she was concerned that Bezos' 'being a billionaire is predicated on paying people starvation wages and stripping them of their ability to access health care, and also if his ability to be a billionaire is predicated on the fact that his workers are taking food stamps.'



She also added: 'When you have a very large workforce and you underpay every single person and then you also participate in taking billions of dollars of government subsidies, that could be part of it.' she added.



