

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc.'s (T) WarnerMedia has beat out Apple, NBCUniversal and other media companies to secure streaming content from J.J. Abrams. The deal is worth about $500 million, The New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal, which entered final negotiations, will cover TV shows, movies, music, digital content, consumer products and even video games, the report said.



Abrams runs media company Bad Robot with his wife, Katie McGrath. Bad Robot is responsible for shows and movies including Westworld, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



According to the Times, Bad Robot content was last sold off in a deal to Paramount back in 2006 for between $55 million and $65 million.



WarnerMedia service will be available in beta later this year, and could be available fully by March 2020, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX