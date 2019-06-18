

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car sales rose marginally in May after falling for eight consecutive months, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed Tuesday.



EU car registrations gained 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in April.



Spain's car sales declined 7.3 percent and by 4.6 percent in the UK. Italy's car sales decreased moderately by 1.2 percent. On the other hand, Germany's sales grew 9.1 percent and sales in France advanced 1.2 percent.



During January to May, car registrations across the European Union fell 2.1 percent from last year to 6.7 million units. All five big EU markets, except Germany, showed slight declines so far this year.



