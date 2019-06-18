

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Payments & technology company Mastercard said it is developing True Name card, aimed mainly at the LGBTQIA+ community. The new card will display their true names, not deadnames.



It will allow true names on the cards without the need of legal name change, to reflect their true identity.



Mastercard unveiled the plan in a panel discussion with the New York City Commission on Human Rights.



In a statement, the company noted that at present the name on the credit, debit or prepaid card of transgender and non-binary communities does not reflect their true identity.



Mastercard, citing 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, said that about one-third of individuals who showed IDs with a different name or gender which is against their presentation, reported negative experiences. They were harassed, denied services, and/or attacked.



The result was that many in the community chose to forego the cost, complexity and anxiety associated with official name and gender changes.



Mastercard said the card is being developed with a 'sensitive and private process' with no personal questions.



In a Twitter post, the company said, 'No matter how you identify, AcceptanceMatters. For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, the name on their card doesn't reflect their true identity. This WorldPride, we've announced an initiative allowing your chosen name to appear on the front of your card. StartSomethingPriceless.'



