

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation rose in May after slowing in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 2.4 percent increase in April. In March, inflation was 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.4 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 2.7 percent annually in May, following a 2.3 percent rise in the previous month. The core inflation increased to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent in the prior month.



