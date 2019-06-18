

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German ZEW economic sentiment index for June, Eurozone trade data for April and consumer inflation for May are due at 5.00 am ET Tuesday. The economic confidence index is seen falling to -5.6 in June from -2.1 in May. Inflation is seen at 1.2 percent in May versus 1.7 percent in April.



Ahead of these data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 121.18 against the yen, 1.1183 against the franc, 0.8931 against the pound and 1.1193 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



