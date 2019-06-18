

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said Cebu Pacific has signed a MOU for 31 Airbus aircraft as part of its ongoing fleet renewal programme. The order from the low cost carrier in the Philippines consists of: A330neo, A321XLR and A320neo.



The A330neo Family, the new generation A330, is powered by Rolls-Royce's latest-generation Trent 7000 engines. The A320neo and A321XLR are members of the A320 Family. At the end of May 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 6,500 firm orders from over 100 customers worldwide.



