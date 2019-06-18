

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Korean Air has committed to purchase 10 new 787-10s and 10 additional 787-9 airplanes valued at $6.3 billion. Korean Air will also lease 10 787-10s from Air Lease Corp. With the announced order for 30 new 787 Dreamliner airplanes, Korean Air will quadruple its 787 fleet to 40 airplanes.



With a fleet of 168 aircraft, Korean Air serves 126 destinations in 44 countries worldwide. It is a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance. Recently, Korean Air formed a Joint Venture with Delta Air Lines.



