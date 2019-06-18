

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza has partnered with driverless delivery startup Nuro to start autonomous pizza delivery later this year.



In the pilot project, Nuro's unmanned vehicle known as the R2 will deliver the online-orders to select customers of Domino's in Houston. Once the order is in, customers can track the vehicle through the Domino's app and will be provided with a unique PIN code to unlock the compartment to get their pizza.



Nuro, which already has partnership with Kroger, said it has been successfully running's autonomous delivery operations in the Houston metro area since March 2019.



The Silicon Valley startup was founded by Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, who were involved with Google's self-driving car project. Techcrunch reported that Nuro has a group of self-driving engineers with experience at Waymo, Apple, Uber, GM and Tesla.



The company recently raised more than $1 billion in financing from investors including Softbank and Greylock.



Kevin Vasconi, Domino's executive vice president and chief information officer, said, 'The opportunity to bring our customers the choice of an unmanned delivery experience, and our operators an additional delivery solution during a busy store rush, is an important part of our autonomous vehicle testing.'



The major technology companies are expanding their options for the ever growing delivery business. Uber, in partnership with McDonald's, is already testing drone delivery for Uber Eats. E-commerce giant Amazon is also gearing up to start drone deliveries in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX