CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that Air Lease Corp. (AL) commits to purchase five 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.5 billion at list prices. Air Lease adds five more 787-9s to its fleet of 56 Dreamliners.



Separately, Air Lease announced the long-term lease placement with Korean Air for ten new Boeing 787-10 aircraft.



It is scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in 2021 through 2023 from Air Lease's order book with Boeing.



