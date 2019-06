WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) said that it plans to pursue divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses.



Keith Allman, Masco's President and CEO said, 'We have determined that pursuing the sale of Masco Cabinetry, Milgard Windows and UK Window Group in three separate transactions is the most appropriate path forward to accomplish this value creation.'



Masco expects that the sales of the businesses will be concluded in about six to nine months.



