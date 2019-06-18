

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. has resumed selling Huawei laptops on its online store after almost a month. In May, the company had removed Huawei products from its online store following the U.S. blacklisting of the Chinese telecom equipment giant.



However, the U.S. Commerce Department later temporarily eased some restrictions imposed on Huawei for a 90-day period in order to maintain the company's existing networks around the world.



Reports citing a company spokesperson said Microsoft will continue to respond to the business, technical and regulatory complexities arising from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Entity List by the Trump administration.



It is also reported that Microsoft's sale of 'existing inventory' is compliant with U.S. regulations and the company is not selling new devices. Microsoft will also continue to deliver software updates to Huawei devices people own presently.



Huawei Matebook 13, the MateBook D and the MateBook X Pro are now being sold by Microsoft on its online store.



The Huawei Matebook X Pro is listed for sale on the Microsoft store for $1,499, while the Huawei Matebook D is on sale for $999. The Huawei MateBook 13 in the Intel core i7 variant is listed at $1,299.



Huawei was effectively barred from doing business with U.S. suppliers after it was placed on the Trump administration's Entity List, which contains a list of companies that the U.S. believes are potentially a national threat.



However, Huawei relies on components from U.S. suppliers for its laptop business. The company's Matebook X Pro runs Microsoft's Windows operating system and uses chips produced by Intel.



Last week, there were reports that Huawei had canceled the launch of a new laptop in its Matebook series and might soon exit the laptop business due to the crippling U.S. sanctions.



Monday, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei had said that the U.S. ban would hit the company's full-year revenue by $30 billion, indicating he had under-estimated the impact of the sanctions.



