

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) unveiled Tuesday its newest Selfcare Line of products, offering a variety of personal care products for guests, following a successful test earlier this year. The Selfcare line is designed by athletes for athletes to support guests' pre and post workout.



The new dual-gender line that is designed to create solutions for athletes' needs consists of four products that focus on seamlessly bridging the gap from sweat to everyday life.



The product will be sold online at lululemon.com, in 50 lululemon stores, at select studio partners in North America, and on Sephora.com. Current products include a dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer and lip balm, which are available in full and gym size.



In addition, the lululemon Selfcare line of products has received the Clean at Sephora seal, certifying that they are free of ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX