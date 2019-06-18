

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) said Tuesday that it plans to further improve margins and enhance cash growth ahead of profit.



At the Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors, Tesco said it has further cost reduction and mix opportunities that allow the company to offset inflation, improve its customer offer and/or increase margin.



'We have significant optionality for sustainable competitive growth,' Tesco said in a presentation.



Tesco expects opportunities to grow the distribution capacity of its online business by 35%.



