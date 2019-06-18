

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (AG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said it is ordering Airbus A321XLR aircraft with first deliveries scheduled for 2023. This will be used to expand existing longhaul fleets of Aer Lingus and Iberia, and will enable Aer Lingus to launch new routes. The company's order consist of: eight Airbus A321XLR aircraft for Iberia; six for Aer Lingus; plus 14 options.



Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said: 'The A321XLR has the same unit cost as a widebody longhaul aircraft which will enable profitable network expansion.'



