

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - French pharma major Sanofi will tie up with Google to utilize its artificial intelligence and develop a state-of-the-art virtual healthcare innovation lab. The partnership is expected to tap the power of latest data technologies.



Sanofi said it plans to use cloud computing and artificial intelligence to offer more control over health and to accelerate the discovery of new therapies.



The partnership will focus on better understanding of patients and diseases, to increase operational efficiency, and to improve the experience of Sanofi's patients and customers.



In-depth data analysis can offer better understanding of major diseases and will help identify better treatments. Sanofi will utilize its real world database to see how treatment works. Innovations and technology advancement will help optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs.



Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said, 'We look forward to collaborating with Sanofi to help accelerate the cycle of healthcare innovation to populations throughout the world.'



