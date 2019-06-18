

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Tuesday, adding to the modest gains posted in the previous session. With the early jump, the major averages have reached their best intraday levels in over a month.



The major averages have pulled back off their highs in recent trading but remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 293.08 points or 1.1 percent at 26,405.61, the Nasdaq is up 136.76 points or 1.7 percent at 7,981.78 and the S&P 500 is up 32.02 points or 1.1 percent at 2,921.69.



Stocks extended an initial move to the upside after President Donald Trump said in a post on Twitter that he had a 'very good' telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will have an 'extended meeting' at the G20 summit next week.



'Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump has led to renewed optimism that the U.S. and China could finally reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute.



Trump had previously threatened to raise tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Xi did not attend the G20 summit.



The president's tweet added to the positive sentiment surrounding Wall Street amid optimism that the Fed will strike a dovish tone in its statement announcing its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could signal plans to cut rates as soon as its next meeting at the end of July.



Optimism about a potential rate cut has helped to prop up the markets ever since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pledged to act 'as appropriate' to support the U.S. economic expansion.



Trump has been urging the Fed to lower rates and may ramp up pressure on the central bank after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested he could provide additional stimulus.



Noting the subsequent drop in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar, Trump called Draghi's comments 'unfair' to the U.S., adding, 'They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others.'



Semiconductor stocks have moved substantially higher amid relief over a potential resolution of the U.S.-China trade conflict, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 4.2 percent.



Significant strength has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Networking, oil service, telecom and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable strength amid broad-based buying interest.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Tuesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and slid by 0.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 2.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back well off their best levels but remain positive. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 2.065 percent after hitting a two-year low of 2.029 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX