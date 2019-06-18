

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joe Biden Monday revealed that his Presidential campaign has raised about $20 million.



The former Vice President had entered the 2020 Presidential race in late April, after the first quarter deadline had ended. He told attendees at a New York City fundraiser that 360,000 donors have given to his campaign an average contribution of $55, which would total $19.8 million.



Biden told his supporters they have 'allowed me to be able to compete in a way that I've never been able to before. We've raised a great deal of money.'



Biden has raised more money than any other Democratic White House Presidential nominees in the first quarter of the year, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who reportedly raised $18.2 million from about 500,000 donors, and Senator Kamala Harris of California, who raised about $12 million.



Biden can raise more money in the two full weeks remaining in the second quarter. Twelve days are still left in the fund-raising quarter, which will end on June 30. The Federal Election Commission will make candidate filings public on July 15.



'If I'm your nominee, I'm winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not, and I believe we can win Texas and Florida,' Biden said at the Poor People's Moral Action Congress in Washington. 'Look at the polling there now. ... I have no intention of walking away.'



