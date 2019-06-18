

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss benchmark SMI rose to a new all-time high past 10,000 on Tuesday as the mood stayed upbeat despite news that Brussels has warned that it will cut off Switzerland's stock traders from EU markets at the end of this month.



The benchmark SMI ended up 136.98 points, or 1.39%, at 9,988.55, after scaling a new all-time peak at 10,011.39.



On Monday, the index up 3.96 points, or 0.04%, at 9,851.57, after moving between 9,819.47 and a high of 9,874.63.



Most of the markets across Europe ended with solid gains on Tuesday after ECB President Mario Draghi suggested the possibility of more stimulus from the bank, either in the form of new rate cuts or through asset purchases.



Sika and Swatch Group, both ended stronger by over 2.5%. Richemont, Credit Suisse and ABB gained 2 to 2.2%.



LafargeHolcime, Lonza Group and Novartis ended nearly 2% up. Adecco advanced by 1.87%. Geberit, Givaudan, UBS Group, Roche Holding and Alcon gained 1 to 1.5%.



According to reports, Swiss exchanges may lose direct access to European Union investors from next month after the bloc said there had been no progress in talks with Bern over a new partnership treaty.



Brussels has reportedly warned that it will not tolerate any 'watering down' of the single market's rules during a 'decisive' phase in the Brexit talks.



The Swiss government has reportedly said it will retaliate with measures to defend Swiss stock exchanges if the EU blocks their access to its investors, saying talks on a partnership treaty should not be linked to the so-called equivalence regime.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX