

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS corp. (CBS-A, CBS) is preparing to make an offer for Viacom Inc. in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Representatives of CBS and Viacom have already discussed about the offer, the report said.



If the companies move ahead with talks, it would be a third attempt to merger the media empire that was divided by mogul Sumner Redstone more than 13 years ago.



Determining the price for a stock transaction is one major hurdle. Picking a new leadership team is another challenge, the Journal reported.



