

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said that it would commit $1 billion to ease the housing crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area, and add about 20,000 homes to the region over the next decade.



As part of its effort, the company plans to convert at least $750 million of its own land, currently zoned for office or commercial space, to support the development of at least 15,000 new homes, according to a blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.



The technology giant will also establish a $250 million investment fund to incentivize developers to build at least 5,000 affordable housing units across the market.



'We hope this plays a role in addressing the chronic shortage of affordable housing options for long-time middle and low-income residents,' Pichai wrote.



Google will give $50 million in grants through Google.org to nonprofits focused on the issues of homelessness and displacement.



