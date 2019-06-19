

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTB.L) said it has delivered a resilient performance in the first quarter despite more challenging market conditions. Looking ahead, Whitbread said, whilst it is cautious about short-term market conditions, the Group is confident in its plans. Also, Whitbread plans to launch a tender offer to repurchase up to 2 billion pounds of shares on 20 June, as the second phase of return of capital related to the net cash proceeds from the sale of Costa.



First-quarter UK total like-for-like sales declined 3.7%. Total UK sales declined 1.1% as UK total accommodation sales were down 1.5% in the quarter due to weak trading conditions. UK & International total sales were down 1.0%.



Alison Brittain, Whitbread Chief Executive, said: 'Our expansion into Germany is firmly on target. Our new hotel opening in Hamburg is performing above our expectations and our hotel in Frankfurt continues to perform well.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX