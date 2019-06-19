

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sprouts Farmers Market is voluntarily recalling two types of frozen cut leaf spinach packages for possible risk of Listeria infection. However, till date, there have been no reports of illnesses related to this product.



Sprouts is also conducting an internal investigation along with the product manufacturer National Frozen Foods of Oregon.



The recalled products are Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag and Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag. Both has the use by date as December 3, 2021, and was distributed to retail locations in 19 states.



The Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts said these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the company, random sampling revealed the presence of the bacteria in the finished products.



Listeria causes serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It also weakens immune systems. Among pregnant women, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.



Sprouts said it has removed all affected product from its retail stores, and urged consumers to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund.



