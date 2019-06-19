

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it has continued to experience solid demand and strong passenger yield trends year-over-year during second quarter 2019. The company lowered its second-quarter capacity guidance, primarily due to a lower-than-expected completion factor.



For the second-quarter, the company now expects ASMs, or capacity, to decrease approximately 3.5 percent, down from previous guidance range of a decrease in the 2 to 3 percent range. For the second-quarter, the company now expects operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM, or unit revenues) to increase in the 6.5 to 7.5 percent range, up from previous guidance of a increase in the 5.5 to 7.5 percent range.



