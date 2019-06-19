

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Star Wars director J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot may soon be in a television and film deal with WarnerMedia, that could be worth around $500 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



WarnerMedia, the media and entertainment conglomerate owned by AT&T, is said to be in final negotiations for a new multi-year partnership with Bad Robot, run by Abrams with his wife Katie McGrath as co-CEOs.



Abrams already is in association with WarnerMedia as Bad Robot is producing HBO's Westworld and the upcoming Lovecraft Country. Now, under the new the deal, Abrams and his company will continue to develop new projects for WarnerMedia. They will also supervise other producers across film, TV and digital platforms.



The production company has been in a bidding war for some time now following offers from major companies. Besides WarnerMedia , Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Comcast and Sony Entertainment, also explored a deal with Bad Robot, a popular production house in Hollywood.



As per the report, Abrams and his company has been considering various deals and were engaged in meetings with others. WarnerMedia, which is planning to launch a streaming service soon, emerged as the winner as Bad Robot preferred to be part of a larger company with TV and film distribution.



Abrams, who directed two Star Wars films, two Star Trek films and Mission: Impossible III, is currently editing his latest film Star Wars: Episode IX for Disney.



Major media companies, especially with a streaming service, are striking deals with high-profile producers. Streaming company Netflix signed producer Shonda Rhimes in 2017 and producer Ryan Murphy in 2018.



In April this year, Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan had signed a five-year, $150 million deal with Amazon Studios.



