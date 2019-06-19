

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said Qatar Airways has signed an order for five new Boeing 777 Freighters. The deal is valued at $1.8 billion at list prices.



Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways, stated: 'It will increase our 777 freighter fleet by a full 20 percent, enabling us to further develop our business and offer new customers the chance to experience a truly first-class logistics service.'



Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, currently operates 23 freighters, including 16 Boeing 777 Freighters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX