

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has agreed to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb's manufacturing and packaging facility in Anagni, Italy. Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to maintain a continued strategic presence in Italy. Upon closing of the deal which is anticipated by the end of 2019, Catalent will continue to manufacture Bristol-Myers Squibb's current product portfolio at the facility.



The Anagni facility is a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, situated in an industrial area one hundred kilometers southeast of Rome. The facility manufactures and packages cardiovascular, neuroleptics, anticancer, metabolic and anti-inflammatory medicines as well as non-penicillin-based antibiotics, antivirals, analgesics as injectables and biologics.



