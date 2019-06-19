

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose at a faster-than-expected rate in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages advanced 7.7 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 7.1 percent increase economists had forecast.



On a month-on-month basis, average gross wages declined 2.5 percent in May.



During the January to May period, average gross wages and salaries increased 7.1 percent from the same period last year.



Average paid employment fell 0.2 percent monthly and grew 2.2 percent from a year ago.



