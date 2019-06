CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that Turkmenistan Airlines plans to order one 777-200LR (Long Range) airplane. The commitment is valued at $346.9 million at list price.



Boeing said that the new 777-200LR will be the 32nd airplane purchased by Turkmenistan Airlines from the company. Turkmenistan's flag carrier, based in Ashgabat, operates 737, 757 and 777 aircraft models.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX